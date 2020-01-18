Global  

Report: Hank Azaria to quit voicing Apu on ‘The Simpsons’

Seattle Times Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hank Azaria says he has no plans to continue voicing the character of Apu on “The Simpsons,” according to an industry blog. But that isn’t to say the Indian immigrant convenience store owner Azaria brought alive for 30 years won’t live on. Producers and Fox Broadcasting Co. wouldn’t confirm to The […]
The problem with the outrage around 'The Simpsons' Hank Azaria and Apu

Hank Azaria's done with Apu Nahasapeemapetilon, and there's a lesson in the inevitable backlash that followed his announcement. The veteran actor behind many...
Also reported by The Age, Just Jared, New Zealand Herald, Telegraph.co.uk, BBC News

Simpsons' Hank Azaria will no longer voice Apu after years of controversy and racism accusations

Apu is an Indian immigrant who owns and manages a convenience store
Somerset Guardian

