U.S. federal agencies on high alert as new cases of Coronavirus spread in China

CBS News Sunday, 19 January 2020 ()
China is confirming new cases of the deadly Coronavirus. With the virus now spreading across Southeast Asia, federal agencies in the U.S. are on high alert at airports nationwide. Danya Bacchus reports.
News video: Travelers Arriving At JFK Airport From Central China Being Screened For Deadly Virus

Travelers Arriving At JFK Airport From Central China Being Screened For Deadly Virus 02:35

 Airline passengers arriving at JFK Airport from Central China are being screened for a new deadly virus; CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

Airline passengers traveling from China screened for new coronavirus [Video]Airline passengers traveling from China screened for new coronavirus

Airline passengers traveling from China screened for new coronavirus

Concerns rise globally as China reports new SARS-like mystery illness [Video]Concerns rise globally as China reports new SARS-like mystery illness

China reported four more cases of pneumonia believed to be caused by a new coronavirus strain.

China reports 4 more cases of new strain of coronavirus

China reported four more cases of pneumonia believed to be caused by a new coronavirus strain, causing rising concern globally that a disease health officials do...
CBC.ca

China reports 17 new cases in viral pneumonia outbreak

BEIJING (AP) — Seventeen more people in central China have been diagnosed with a new form of viral pneumonia that has killed two patients and placed other...
Seattle Times Also reported by •SBS•Hindu•NYTimes.com•Reuters•WorldNews•Deutsche Welle

