Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Sixty killed in Houthi attack on military camp in Yemen

Al Jazeera Sunday, 19 January 2020 ()
Saudi state television says ballistic missiles and drones used to attack the training camp in Marib in country's south.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Dozens of Yemeni soldiers killed in Marib military camp attack

Dozens of Yemeni soldiers killed in Marib military camp attack 02:13

 No immediate claim of responsibility but Saudi TV blames Houthi rebels for assault involving missiles and drones.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Houthis blamed after scores of Yemen soldiers killed in attack [Video]Houthis blamed after scores of Yemen soldiers killed in attack

More than 100 people, mostly government soldiers, have been killed in Yemen in a missile strike on a military camp.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 01:27Published

At Least Seven Dead After Houthi Missile Hits Military Parade [Video]At Least Seven Dead After Houthi Missile Hits Military Parade

A missile struck a military parade in Yemen’s town of al-Dhalea on Sunday. Reuters reports the attack killed at least seven people and wounded several. The missile struck a parade ground where a..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:34Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Arab Parliament condemns Houthi attack on military camp in Yemen

(MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Jan 20 (KUNA) -- The Arab Parliament Monday condemned, in the strongest terms, the recent attack launched ...
MENAFN.com Also reported by •ReutersHinduZee NewsDeutsche WelleSBS

Yemen's president tells army to be on alert after camp attack kills 79

Yemen's president told the military on Sunday it needed to be on alert and ready for battle after an attack a day earlier by Iran-aligned Houthis on a military...
Reuters


Tweets about this

georgew73855762

george washington RT @YemeniFatima: 1. Missiles launched by #Iran-backed #Houthis hit a military camp, killing over 60 military forces in #Marib city. The… 15 minutes ago

HarryKindred8

Harry Kindred RT @Kayaker_17: Dozens of Yemeni soldiers killed in Marib military camp attack @AJENews https://t.co/dETasRR7ck 1 hour ago

Livid2point0

Livid 🤦🏻‍♀️ Dozens of Yemeni soldiers killed in Marib military camp attack https://t.co/4xM75Hnnpb 8 hours ago

tetsu0724d

TETSU Ⅱ RT @AJENews: Sources say death toll from missile-and-drone attack rises to 73 with more than 100 wounded in Yemen, after a mosque in a mili… 9 hours ago

tetsu0724d

TETSU Ⅱ RT @AJENews: Dozens of Yemeni soldiers killed in Marib military camp attack https://t.co/kwkALdSuTs https://t.co/vWFV8LSMRY 9 hours ago

Kayaker_17

Well Mannered Tweetie Dozens of Yemeni soldiers killed in Marib military camp attack @AJENews https://t.co/dETasRR7ck 10 hours ago

Hamadamekhlafi

حمادة RT @HMAMichaelAron: I am shocked and saddened by the deaths of so many Yemenis in a missile attack in Marib yesterday. My condolences to th… 11 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.