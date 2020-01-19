Maduro says he’s still in control of Venezuela, ready for direct talks with the United States
Sunday, 19 January 2020 () CARACAS, Venezuela — Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro cast himself as the wily survivor of a dramatic, yearlong struggle by the opposition at home and its allies in Washington to unseat him, and said it’s now time for direct negotiations with the United States to end the political stalemate that has crippled this nation of some […]
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Tuesday the United States has had many conversations with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in recent months, but... Reuters Also reported by •OilPrice.com
