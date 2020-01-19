Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Maduro says he’s still in control of Venezuela, ready for direct talks with the United States

Seattle Times Sunday, 19 January 2020 ()
CARACAS, Venezuela — Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro cast himself as the wily survivor of a dramatic, yearlong struggle by the opposition at home and its allies in Washington to unseat him, and said it’s now time for direct negotiations with the United States to end the political stalemate that has crippled this nation of some […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: Confirmed: First Case Of Coronavirus Hits US

Confirmed: First Case Of Coronavirus Hits US 00:45

 A US resident who recently traveled to China has been diagnosed with the coronavirus that has sickened more than 300 people and killed at least six in China. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Tuesday the patient is responding well to treatment and was not severely ill. Besides...

Recent related videos from verified sources

This Day in History: U.S. Supreme Court Legalizes Abortion [Video]This Day in History: U.S. Supreme Court Legalizes Abortion

This Day in History: U.S. Supreme Court Legalizes Abortion January 22, 1973 In Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court ruled that as part of their constitutional right to privacy, women can terminate a..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:11Published

U.S. Supreme Court Will Revisit Two Cases About Birth Control Coverage [Video]U.S. Supreme Court Will Revisit Two Cases About Birth Control Coverage

The United States Supreme Court will hear arguments about and decide whether the Trump administration may allow employers to limit women’s access to free birth control under the Affordable Care Act...

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:02Published


Recent related news from verified sources

U.S. Secretary of State says no evidence Venezuela's Maduro interested in free, fair elections

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Tuesday the United States has had many conversations with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in recent months, but...
Reuters Also reported by •OilPrice.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

EmbaVEEgipto

@EmbaVEEgipto RT @washingtonpost: Venezuela’s embattled President Maduro says he’s firmly in control of country, ready for talks with U.S. to end politic… 16 minutes ago

ccaryl

Christian Caryl RT @Anthony_Faiola: My exclusive interview with Venezuela’s Nicolas Maduro. Says he wants to talk to US/Trump, suggests an oil bonanza for… 20 minutes ago

fuseboxradio

fuseboxradio Maduro interview: Venezuela's president calls for direct talks with U.S. l Washington Post https://t.co/3gaH7HV2Bd 2 hours ago

akahnnyc

AKahn Maduro says he’s still in control of Venezuela, ready for direct talks with the United States https://t.co/GQYxtsWugI via @Instapaper 13 hours ago

ACLatAm

Latin America Center ICYMI: In an interview w/@washingtonpost, #Venezuela's #Maduro expressed confidence in the strength & stability of… https://t.co/gf8nfUGK08 19 hours ago

syedn_hussain

Syed Hussain, Ph.D #Maduro says he’s still in control of #Venezuela, ready for direct talks with the #US https://t.co/IysVmssew9 22 hours ago

Prof_Kemp

TimothyK Maduro interview: Venezuela's president calls for direct talks with U.S. - The Washington Post https://t.co/C4Tc825Aa8 22 hours ago

WilmerDAB

Wil Alcántara 🥑🇻🇪 RT @CaracasChron: Maduro gave an interview to the @wapo in which he insisted chavismo has a tight grip on Venezuela and that they are ready… 22 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.