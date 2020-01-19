Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Harry and Meghan give up HRH titles and royal duties

Zee News Sunday, 19 January 2020 ()
Prince Harry and Meghan will not use their HRH titles anymore and the couple will not receive public funds for royal duties, Buckingham Palace announced on Sunday (January 19).
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Bang Media - Published < > Embed
News video: Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan to drop HRH titles

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan to drop HRH titles 01:26

 Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan are to drop their HRH titles and will be "required to step back from royal duties".

Recent related videos from verified sources

Plan Unveiled For Prince Harry, Meghan Markle To Give Up Royal Duties [Video]Plan Unveiled For Prince Harry, Meghan Markle To Give Up Royal Duties

Buckingham Palace and Queen Elizabeth II unveiled the plan on Saturday. CBS News' Gwen Baumgardner reports.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 01:41Published

Harry and Meghan to lose royal funds and drop HRH titles from spring [Video]Harry and Meghan to lose royal funds and drop HRH titles from spring

Prince Harry and Meghan will lose royal funds and no longer use their HRH titles from spring, Buckingham Palace has confirmed.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:47Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Harry and Meghan to give up HRH titles

The royal couple will also no longer receive public funds for royal duties, the palace says.
BBC News

Harry and Meghan will not use HRH titles - palace

The royal couple will also no longer receive public funds for royal duties, the palace says.
BBC News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Whitestar111

Fuller Horton RT @THR: Buckingham Palace says Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will no longer use the titles "royal highness" or receive public funds after… 5 seconds ago

IvawnRobert

Oye_ivawn RT @geonews_english: Britain´s #Prince Harry and his wife #Meghan have agreed to give up their royal titles and stop receiving public funds… 1 minute ago

patwaaaaari

غدار RT @Reuters: Prince Harry and his wife Meghan will no longer be working members of Britain’s royal family and will give up their ‘Royal Hig… 1 minute ago

koinosuke

🏳️‍🌈Social Justice Paladin❤️💛💙 RT @Royal_Realness: BRITISH PRESS: LEAVE THE COUNTRY IF YOU WANT PRIVACY! Harry&Meghan: FINE! We moving to Canada. BRITISH PRESS: STOP TA… 1 minute ago

ThatsbharatNews

Thats Bharat Britain&#39 s Prince Harry and Meghan to give up royal titles ... #onlinenews #latestnews more:… https://t.co/f8mhwmq1FB 1 minute ago

geonews_english

Geo English Britain´s #Prince Harry and his wife #Meghan have agreed to give up their royal titles and stop receiving public fu… https://t.co/byA1dHoh6H 2 minutes ago

vaishnaroy

Vaishna Roy ویشنا رائے RT @the_hindu: Buckingham Palace says #PrinceHarry and his wife, #Meghan, will no longer use the titles “royal highness” or receive public… 2 minutes ago

wujieken

Ken RT @nytimes: Breaking News: Prince Harry and Meghan have a deal. They'll give up their titles, forgo public funding for royal duties, and r… 3 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.