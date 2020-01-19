Harry and Meghan give up HRH titles and royal duties

Fuller Horton RT @THR: Buckingham Palace says Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will no longer use the titles "royal highness" or receive public funds after… 5 seconds ago

Oye_ivawn RT @geonews_english: Britain´s #Prince Harry and his wife #Meghan have agreed to give up their royal titles and stop receiving public funds… 1 minute ago

غدار RT @Reuters: Prince Harry and his wife Meghan will no longer be working members of Britain’s royal family and will give up their ‘Royal Hig… 1 minute ago

🏳️‍🌈Social Justice Paladin❤️💛💙 RT @Royal_Realness: BRITISH PRESS: LEAVE THE COUNTRY IF YOU WANT PRIVACY! Harry&Meghan: FINE! We moving to Canada. BRITISH PRESS: STOP TA… 1 minute ago

Thats Bharat Britain' s Prince Harry and Meghan to give up royal titles ... #onlinenews #latestnews more:… https://t.co/f8mhwmq1FB 1 minute ago

Geo English Britain´s #Prince Harry and his wife #Meghan have agreed to give up their royal titles and stop receiving public fu… https://t.co/byA1dHoh6H 2 minutes ago

Vaishna Roy ویشنا رائے RT @the_hindu: Buckingham Palace says #PrinceHarry and his wife, #Meghan, will no longer use the titles “royal highness” or receive public… 2 minutes ago