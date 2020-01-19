Global  

Winter weather escalates across Canada as army sent to help Newfoundland

CTV News Sunday, 19 January 2020 ()
Winter weather has escalated across Canada as the federal government agreed to send help to Newfoundland following record-breaking snowfall.
