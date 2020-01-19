Global  

News24.com | Women spark outrage by driving in Beijing's Forbidden City

News24 Sunday, 19 January 2020 ()
One of China's top historic attractions issued an apology after two women drove an SUV into the Forbidden City in Beijing and posed for pictures when it was meant to be closed to the public.
Credit: TomoNews US - Published < > Embed
News video: Rich woman angers China with Forbidden City photoshoot

Rich woman angers China with Forbidden City photoshoot 01:31

 BEIJING — A very intelligent woman decided to brag over Chinese censored social media about being in the Forbidden City on a day it was closed to the public—which for a country that gets its feelings hurt REAL easily—probably wasn't the best idea. According to the BBC, the woman, who calls...

SUV on grounds of Beijing’s Forbidden City sparks outrage

BEIJING (AP) — A Chinese woman sparked social media outrage in her country by posting photos of herself and a friend with a Mercedes-Benz on the grounds of...
Seattle Times

