News24.com | Women spark outrage by driving in Beijing's Forbidden City

Sunday, 19 January 2020 ( 3 days ago )

One of China's top historic attractions issued an apology after two women drove an SUV into the Forbidden City in Beijing and posed for pictures when it was meant to be closed to the public. 👓 View full article



