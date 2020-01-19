Death by Text

Tammy_GA RT @ever_relentless: Fred Hampton, spent 20 years in prison for rape & sodomy. Got out, now this girl is dead. The cost to house a prisoner… 11 seconds ago

David Mark Good morning everyone am here to enlight more about uk49 lottos to my people who think is a game of death. No is on… https://t.co/qcmdT9JqLK 38 minutes ago

Julie Watson RT @StephaniePMcKea: Without God, all of us have the capacity for evil and cruelty. https://t.co/61hoTMLetY #Christian #CozyMystery #Romance 49 minutes ago

Julie Watson RT @StephaniePMcKea: “Don’t fall in love with him all over again. I’ve uncovered proof that makes me think he’s the killer.” https://t.co/6… 49 minutes ago

Julie Watson RT @StephaniePMcKea: Cordy arrives in Arizona from London to decide the future of her aunt’s museum and solve a 30-year-old murder—but she… 50 minutes ago

Jason Brooks @CherylCrannick @AtheistsRead @fullajoy365 What kind of deity? The kind that does not see death as an obstacle. A m… https://t.co/U4wZBDDe2U 2 hours ago

Dianne Astle/Eliza Broughton RT @SusanneLeist: Beauty marred by destruction. An oasis scarred by evil. Florida promises sunshine. Oasis delivers death. Do you still w… 2 hours ago