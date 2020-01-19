Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

'No cause for alarm' in Australia as new coronavirus cases emerge in China

Sydney Morning Herald Sunday, 19 January 2020 ()
The number of laboratory-confirmed cases of the virus has jumped to 65, with officals saying direct transmission remained a possibility.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit - Published < > Embed
News video: Concerns Rise Globally As China Reports New SARS-Like Mystery Illness

Concerns Rise Globally As China Reports New SARS-Like Mystery Illness 00:36

 China reported four more cases of pneumonia believed to be caused by a new coronavirus strain. It's caused rising concern globally that a disease health officials do not yet fully understand could spread during a key holiday period. According to Reuters, the new virus was discovered in the central...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Airline passengers traveling from China screened for new coronavirus [Video]Airline passengers traveling from China screened for new coronavirus

More cases of a viral pneumonia outbreak have been reported in Chinese city of Wuhan as two people die from the virus which affects breathing.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 01:15Published

Mystery pneumonia virus identified in China [Video]Mystery pneumonia virus identified in China

WUHAN, CHINA — Scientists have identified a new virus as a possible cause for the mysterious pneumonia outbreak in China's Wuhan. Citing researchers, China's Central Television reports that the..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:10Published


Recent related news from verified sources

China virus cases spike, 17 new infections reported

China reported 17 more cases of pneumonia caused by a new coronavirus strain on Sunday, stoking worries of it spreading as the country gears up to celebrate...
Reuters Also reported by •CTV NewsCBC.caSeattle Times

China reports 17 more cases of new virus strain

China reported 17 more cases of pneumonia caused by a new coronavirus strain on Sunday, stoking worries as the country gears up to celebrate Chinese Lunar...
France 24 Also reported by •SeattlePI.comCTV NewsReutersSeattle TimesWorldNewsCBC.caSBSNews24

You Might Like


Tweets about this

CorrelaWhite

White Correla 🇦🇺🇺🇸🇬🇧 @Animae29751882 @AliLampone Those figures are for is NSW alone. That doesn't include Queensland, Victoria, Tasmania… https://t.co/iRLaseNsHF 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.