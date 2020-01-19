Global  

Storm Gloria batters Spain with high winds and snowfall

Reuters Sunday, 19 January 2020 ()
Powerful Storm Gloria lashed parts of Spain on Sunday with high winds, heavy rain and snow, forcing the closure of Alicante airport and killing one man in the northern region of Asturias.
News video: Storm Gloria kills at least 3 in Spain and disrupts travel

Storm Gloria kills at least 3 in Spain and disrupts travel 01:03

 Storm Gloria kills at least 3 in Spain and disrupts travel

NBC26 Storm Shield Forecast [Video]NBC26 Storm Shield Forecast

We are starting off this morning on a chilly note with temperatures in the single digits. High pressure is going to stick around today keeping the sunny skies as well. Temperatures will climb into the..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:27Published

Watch as Foam Fills Streets of Spanish City Hit by Storm Gloria [Video]Watch as Foam Fills Streets of Spanish City Hit by Storm Gloria

Spain has been battered by Storm Gloria for a few days, with one town seeing a bizarre sight: foam filling the village streets. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:33Published


Four dead as Storm Gloria rips through Spain with high winds, rain and snow

Four dead as Storm Gloria rips through Spain with high winds, rain and snowTourist resorts in the firing line as bad weather moves through the country causing havoc in Costa Blanca and Balearic Islands before calm is restored by...
Tamworth Herald Also reported by •BBC NewsNew Zealand HeraldReuters

Spain: Storm Gloria kills 4, disrupts travel

A storm raging through much of eastern Spain has claimed at least four lives, with strong winds and record waves causing many public services to close. Alicante...
Deutsche Welle Also reported by •Al JazeeraReutersSeattle Times

