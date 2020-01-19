‘Virus Balkanicus’ Fascist Chauvinism: Who Am I To Judge? – Essay

Sunday, 19 January 2020 ( 5 days ago )

I really do admire those who can suck as truthful, the fairy tales of the Balkan tribe leaders in Croatia (so-called outside the Balkans and inside the EU, but with deep, genetical and historical connections with the rest of the Balkans), Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia and Montenegro, the states who were born as a miscarriage... 👓 View full article

