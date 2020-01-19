Scott Morrison slams NSW minister over climate claims, says he 'doesn't know what he's talking about'



Recent related videos from verified sources Australia softens climate change rhetoric as bushfires, and voters, rage Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison acknowledges climate change is real, but says focus needs to be on "resilience," "adaptation". Emer McCarthy reports. Credit: Rumble Duration: 01:48Published 1 week ago Australian Prime Minister's rating falls with bushfire crisis Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s approval rating dropped dramatically. According to Reuters, it fell as bushfires ravage Australia, killing 28 people and destroying 2,000 homes. Morrison.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 00:32Published 2 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources Morrison promises action on climate and business in Canberra meeting Prime Minister Scott Morrison has signaled more action on climate and significant help for bushfire-affected small businesses in a large roundtable meeting.

The Age 1 week ago



Melbourne protesters demand action on climate change Thousands of protesters have taken to Melbourne’s streets for the second time in as many weeks demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Scott Morrison and...

The Age 6 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this