Scott Morrison slams NSW minister over climate claims, says he 'doesn't know what he's talking about'

SBS Sunday, 19 January 2020 ()
Divisions over climate change in the Liberal Party have become personal, with Prime Minister Scott Morrison trying to discredit a NSW government frontbencher.
Recent related videos from verified sources

Australia softens climate change rhetoric as bushfires, and voters, rage [Video]Australia softens climate change rhetoric as bushfires, and voters, rage

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison acknowledges climate change is real, but says focus needs to be on &quot;resilience,&quot; &quot;adaptation&quot;. Emer McCarthy reports.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:48Published

Australian Prime Minister's rating falls with bushfire crisis [Video]Australian Prime Minister's rating falls with bushfire crisis

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s approval rating dropped dramatically. According to Reuters, it fell as bushfires ravage Australia, killing 28 people and destroying 2,000 homes. Morrison..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Morrison promises action on climate and business in Canberra meeting

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has signaled more action on climate and significant help for bushfire-affected small businesses in a large roundtable meeting.
The Age

Melbourne protesters demand action on climate change

Thousands of protesters have taken to Melbourne’s streets for the second time in as many weeks demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Scott Morrison and...
The Age

