Karabakh – Republic of Azerbaijan: Thirty Years Of Armenian Occupation – OpEd Monday, 20 January 2020 ( 2 days ago )

**Introduction And Historical Background**



The region of Karabakh is one of the historically rich and ancient territories of Azerbaijan. The name of this integral part of Azerbaijan is shaped by two Azerbaijani words: “kara/gara” (black) and “bakh/bagh” (garden). In Azerbaijani language, the word “gara” also means... **Introduction And Historical Background**The region of Karabakh is one of the historically rich and ancient territories of Azerbaijan. The name of this integral part of Azerbaijan is shaped by two Azerbaijani words: “kara/gara” (black) and “bakh/bagh” (garden). In Azerbaijani language, the word “gara” also means 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this One News Page Karabakh – Republic of Azerbaijan: Thirty Years Of Armenian Occupation – OpEd: https://t.co/J5drq901y6 3 seconds ago Jonathan Knight Karabakh - Republic of Azerbaijan: Thirty Years Of Armenian Occupation - OpEd - Eurasia Review https://t.co/N8dPdnwpWx 1 day ago David Davidian See my response to the article "Karabakh – Republic of Azerbaijan: Thirty Years Of Armenian Occupation – OpEd"… https://t.co/8qHRtYXNyk 1 day ago