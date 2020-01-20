Hail 'punctured roof like bullets': Intense storm hits Canberra Monday, 20 January 2020 ( 1 day ago )

The Australian Capital Territory has been hit by a massive hailstorm, with photos showing ice covering the roads and golf ball sized hail crashing through buildings.A severe thunderstorm warning is in place for Canberra and Queanbeyan,... The Australian Capital Territory has been hit by a massive hailstorm, with photos showing ice covering the roads and golf ball sized hail crashing through buildings.A severe thunderstorm warning is in place for Canberra and Queanbeyan,... 👓 View full article

