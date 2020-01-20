Global  

Hail 'punctured roof like bullets': Intense storm hits Canberra

New Zealand Herald Monday, 20 January 2020 ()
Hail 'punctured roof like bullets': Intense storm hits CanberraThe Australian Capital Territory has been hit by a massive hailstorm, with photos showing ice covering the roads and golf ball sized hail crashing through buildings.A severe thunderstorm warning is in place for Canberra and Queanbeyan,...
