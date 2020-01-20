Global  

European Space Agency laboratory uses moondust to produce oxygen

CTV News Monday, 20 January 2020 ()
A technical laboratory for the European Space Agency based in the Netherlands has begun producing oxygen using moondust
News video: Scientists Are Making Air Out of Moondust for Lunar Settlements

Scientists Are Making Air Out of Moondust for Lunar Settlements 01:05

 The European Space Agency just created an oxygen plant at the Materials and Electrical Components Laboratory of the European Space Research and Technology Centre, where they’re producing air out of lunar regolith.

