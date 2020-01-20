Global  

Elephant found wandering around five-star hotel in Sri Lanka

Independent Monday, 20 January 2020 ()
Natta Kota, a male Asian bull elephant, regularly roams around corridors of Jetwing Yala hotel
News video: Elephant Spotted Roaming Sri Lanka Hotel

Elephant Spotted Roaming Sri Lanka Hotel 00:34

 An unexpected guest was caught on camera inside a hotel in Sri Lanka.

Recent related news from verified sources

Video of elephant casually taking a stroll in a hotel lobby wins internet

A hotel in Sri Lanka saw an unusual guest strolling their lobby –an elephant. In a viral video, an elephant was seen taking a walk in the lobby of a hotel...
Mid-Day Also reported by •New Zealand Herald

The Sri Lankan hotel where an elephant is a guest

Natta Kota, a fully grown Asian bull elephant, can often be found roaming around a Sri Lankan hotel.
BBC News Also reported by •New Zealand Herald

anamariposa29

🦋🦋🦋 mariposa 🦋🦋🦋 RT @PANDAquatics: Elephant found wandering around five-star hotel in Sri Lanka https://t.co/2sc1wYMFuO 36 minutes ago

PANDAquatics

PetsANDAquatics Elephant found wandering around five-star hotel in Sri Lanka https://t.co/2sc1wYMFuO 39 minutes ago

_WildTrails

WildTrails - Ultimate Wildlife Holiday Experiences Elephant found wandering around five-star hotel in Sri Lanka (For global wildlife news, download WildTrails (Androi… https://t.co/CKPOu8wU3j 5 hours ago

qellvie

merde Elephant found wandering around five-star hotel https://t.co/GJukeUgIwO 5 hours ago

IndyWorld

Indy World Elephant found wandering around five-star hotel https://t.co/gw8HGKPqIC 9 hours ago

simoncester

simoncester RT @Independent: Elephant found wandering around five-star hotel https://t.co/CVDojgd0L6 15 hours ago

thedailywake

DAILY WAKE® 🇺🇸 Elephant found wandering around five-star hotel in Sri Lanka https://t.co/Fllc80T08D https://t.co/ix71utPeXY 16 hours ago

ApiWenuwen

Truth First - Lanka Elephant found wandering around five-star hotel https://t.co/TYuY8t19GF 16 hours ago

