US President Donald Trump's lawyers urge dismissal of 'flimsy' impeachment case

wc4mitt RT @abigailmarone: “CNN fact check reporter Daniel Dale fact checked claims made by President Donald Trump’s lawyers during the first day o… 1 minute ago Just Sayin' @realDonaldTrump Forever and always whatever the outcome of the #ImpeachmentTrial documented HISTORY on the record… https://t.co/hhuhOeZGtf 2 minutes ago baetoven RT @NewsHour: Additionally, Garcia said that President Donald Trump wanted Ukraine to investigate the Bidens for his own personal political… 14 minutes ago Grandma Gretchen RT @kyledcheney: “In the opening days of Donald Trump’s Senate trial, it has at times felt like the president’s lawyers are his co-defendan… 29 minutes ago PBS NewsHour Additionally, Garcia said that President Donald Trump wanted Ukraine to investigate the Bidens for his own personal… https://t.co/5bqbkPIqqm 47 minutes ago AbokehNfocus RT @fscarfe: #alcoholawareness Thanks Janice for sharing-Even President Donald Trump speaks out for lawyers to pay attention, and just like… 1 hour ago Alcohol Awareness #alcoholawareness Thanks Janice for sharing-Even President Donald Trump speaks out for lawyers to pay attention, an… https://t.co/stqBD40nEj 1 hour ago Jonathan Dune RT @nytopinion: Donald Trump’s lawyers argue that removal from office would amount to “nullifying an election,” @NickKristof writes. “Under… 1 hour ago