US President Donald Trump's lawyers urge dismissal of 'flimsy' impeachment case

New Zealand Herald Monday, 20 January 2020 ()
US President Donald Trump's lawyers urge dismissal of 'flimsy' impeachment casePresident Donald Trump's legal team have asserted he did "absolutely nothing wrong" and urged the Senate to swiftly reject an impeachment case as "flimsy" and a "dangerous perversion of the Constitution".The lawyers decried the...
Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA
News video: Trump Lawyers Blast Democrats For

Trump Lawyers Blast Democrats For "Flimsy" Case Ahead Of Senate Impeachment Trial 04:32

 President Donald Trump's legal team laid out its arguments against impeachment in a formal legal brief filed just one day before the Senate trial is set to begin.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Removing Trump would be 'very very dangerous': Defense team [Video]Removing Trump would be 'very very dangerous': Defense team

Lawyers for U.S. President Donald Trump told his Senate impeachment trial on Saturday that Democrats&apos; efforts to remove the president from office would set a &quot;very, very..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:43

Impeachment Trial: President Trump's Lawyers Charge Into Defense [Video]Impeachment Trial: President Trump's Lawyers Charge Into Defense

President Trump's lawyers charged into the impeachment trial defense Saturday, accusing Democrats of trying to overturn the 2016 election and prevent him from running in 2020; Natalie Brand reports for..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:10


Recent related news from verified sources

Trump’s lawyers urge dismissal of ‘flimsy’ impeachment case


Chicago S-T

Factbox: 'They're here to steal two elections:' Trump's attorneys push back on impeachment

Lawyers for President Donald Trump pushed back on Tuesday against the House of Representatives' impeachment case as proceedings got under way in the U.S. Senate....
Reuters

Tweets about this

4vines

wc4mitt RT @abigailmarone: “CNN fact check reporter Daniel Dale fact checked claims made by President Donald Trump’s lawyers during the first day o… 1 minute ago

PatriciaFenste4

Just Sayin' @realDonaldTrump Forever and always whatever the outcome of the #ImpeachmentTrial documented HISTORY on the record… https://t.co/hhuhOeZGtf 2 minutes ago

baetoven

baetoven RT @NewsHour: Additionally, Garcia said that President Donald Trump wanted Ukraine to investigate the Bidens for his own personal political… 14 minutes ago

wechoosewisdom

Grandma Gretchen RT @kyledcheney: “In the opening days of Donald Trump’s Senate trial, it has at times felt like the president’s lawyers are his co-defendan… 29 minutes ago

NewsHour

PBS NewsHour Additionally, Garcia said that President Donald Trump wanted Ukraine to investigate the Bidens for his own personal… https://t.co/5bqbkPIqqm 47 minutes ago

misitb

AbokehNfocus RT @fscarfe: #alcoholawareness Thanks Janice for sharing-Even President Donald Trump speaks out for lawyers to pay attention, and just like… 1 hour ago

fscarfe

Alcohol Awareness #alcoholawareness Thanks Janice for sharing-Even President Donald Trump speaks out for lawyers to pay attention, an… https://t.co/stqBD40nEj 1 hour ago

JonathanDune

Jonathan Dune RT @nytopinion: Donald Trump’s lawyers argue that removal from office would amount to “nullifying an election,” @NickKristof writes. “Under… 1 hour ago

