Trump’s Legal Team Releases Impeachment Trial Memo, Calls Process A ‘Charade’
Tuesday, 21 January 2020 () Donald Trump’s legal team has released an official response to the charges of impeachment against the president, calling the process a “charade” and an “affront to the Constitution.”
Trump has been charged with abuse of office and obstruction of Congress, with his impeachment trial slated to begin in the Senate on...
President Donald Trump's legal team on Monday tipped their hand regarding their defense strategy. CNN reports the team filed a lengthy response calling the charges Trump committed impeachable offenses a "charade." It was a preview of the case they will make on the Senate floor when the impeachment...
President Trump's legal team rested its case on the final day of opening arguments in his impeachment trial, setting the stage for a new phase of proceedings as pressure continues to mount on senators..
WASHINGTON (AP) — Alan Dershowitz was in line at Mar-a-Lago’s lavish Christmas Eve buffet last month when President Donald Trump stopped to chat. The retired... Seattle Times Also reported by •Indian Express •CBS News