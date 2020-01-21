Global  

Trump’s Legal Team Releases Impeachment Trial Memo, Calls Process A ‘Charade’

Eurasia Review Tuesday, 21 January 2020
Donald Trump’s legal team has released an official response to the charges of impeachment against the president, calling the process a “charade” and an “affront to the Constitution.”

Trump has been charged with abuse of office and obstruction of Congress, with his impeachment trial slated to begin in the Senate on...
News video: Trump's Legal Team Says Articles Of Impeachment 'Constitutionally Invalid'

Trump's Legal Team Says Articles Of Impeachment 'Constitutionally Invalid' 00:38

 President Donald Trump's legal team on Monday tipped their hand regarding their defense strategy. CNN reports the team filed a lengthy response calling the charges Trump committed impeachable offenses a "charade." It was a preview of the case they will make on the Senate floor when the impeachment...

