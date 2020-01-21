Trump’s Legal Team Releases Impeachment Trial Memo, Calls Process A ‘Charade’

Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ( 1 week ago )





Trump has been charged with abuse of office and obstruction of Congress, with his ... Donald Trump’s legal team has released an official response to the charges of impeachment against the president, calling the process a “charade” and an “affront to the Constitution.”Trump has been charged with abuse of office and obstruction of Congress, with his impeachment trial slated to begin in the Senate on 👓 View full article

