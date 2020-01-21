Prince Harry Nominated For King Of Russia  – OpEd

Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ( 2 days ago )





Are any of these events related? You might be... A strange assortment of current events is in the news. Trump’s impeachment over Ukraine has gone to trial in the Senate. Britain’s Prince Harry precipitously has quit the royal family. Meanwhile Russia’s government has fallen in response to Putin’s threats of restructuring.Are any of these events related? You might be 👓 View full article

