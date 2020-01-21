Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Sport24.co.za | SA's Harris suffers early Australian Open exit

News24 Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ()
SA's Lloyd Harris suffered an early exit at the Australian Open when he was bundled out in the first round by Argentine Diego Schwartzman.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published < > Embed
News video: Federer expects tough challenge from Johnson

Federer expects tough challenge from Johnson 00:53

 Roger Federer thinks his first round opponent at the Australian Open, Steve Johnson will provide an early test

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Injury-affected Konta makes early Australian Open exit

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Johanna Konta wasn’t sure even as she celebrated Christmas if she’d make the long trip to Australia for the year’s first...
Seattle Times

Future uncertain for Sharapova after early Melbourne exit

Former champion Maria Sharapova made her earliest Australian Open exit in a decade on Tuesday and said she was unsure whether her troublesome shoulder injury...
Reuters India


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.