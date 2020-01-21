Winter storm lashing Spain leaves 4 dead, power cuts

Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ( 1 day ago )

MADRID (AP) — A winter storm lashed much of Spain for a third day Tuesday, leaving 200,000 people without electricity, schools closed and roads blocked by snow as it killed four people. Massive waves and gale-force winds smashed into seafront towns, damaging many shops and restaurants. Much of the northeastern province of Gerona was without […] 👓 View full article

