Winter storm lashing Spain leaves 4 dead, power cuts

Seattle Times Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ()
MADRID (AP) — A winter storm lashed much of Spain for a third day Tuesday, leaving 200,000 people without electricity, schools closed and roads blocked by snow as it killed four people. Massive waves and gale-force winds smashed into seafront towns, damaging many shops and restaurants. Much of the northeastern province of Gerona was without […]
