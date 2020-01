KFC apologises for 'sexist' Australian ad - report Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ( 1 day ago )

KFC apologised for an advertisement in Australia that shows two young boys staring at a woman's breasts, after calls from a local campaign group to boycott the fast-food giant over the ad it called "sexist", the Australian Associated Press reported. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources KFC apologises for 'sexist' Australian ad KFC on Tuesday apologised for an advertisement in Australia that shows two boys ogling a woman's breasts, after calls from a local campaign group to boycott the...

Reuters India 21 hours ago



KFC apologizes for 'sexist' Australian ad: report KFC apologized for an advertisement in Australia that shows two young boys staring at a woman's breasts, after calls from a local campaign group to boycott the...

Reuters 1 day ago





Tweets about this