Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Bernie Sanders apologises for supporter's op-ed accusing Joe Biden of corruption

Bernie Sanders apologises for supporter's op-ed accusing Joe Biden of corruption

Independent Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ()
It is rare for candidates to apologise for their actions or the activities of their supporters, particularly so close to the Iowa caucuses
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published < > Embed
News video: Sanders Apologizes to Biden

Sanders Apologizes to Biden 02:13

 US Senator and presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders apologized to former VP Joe Biden after a campaign surrogate wrote an opinion article accusing Biden of having a “big corruption problem.”

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Biden invites Sanders for 'dessert' at White House [Video]Biden invites Sanders for 'dessert' at White House

Former VP Joe Biden responds to Sen. Bernie Sanders comment on election

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:19Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Sanders Apologizes for Surrogate’s Blistering Op-Ed — That His Own Campaign Amplified — Alleging Biden Has a ‘Big Corruption Problem’

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders disavowed and apologized for a blistering op-ed written by one of his unofficial campaign surrogates — and...
Mediaite

Bernie Sanders apologizes to Joe Biden after campaign surrogate writes he has 'a corruption problem'

A campaign surrogate for Bernie Sanders wrote in an op-ed that Joe Biden would have trouble defeating Donald Trump because of a "corruption problem."
USATODAY.com


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.