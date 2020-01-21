Global  

Canada prepared to face coronavirus thanks to lessons learned from SARS: experts

CTV News Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ()
Despite growing concerns comparing the new coronavirus outbreak to the 2003 SARS epidemic, experts say the Canadian health care system is well equipped to handle potential coronavirus cases thanks to lessons learned from SARS.
Credit: Reuters - 3D Animations (Next Me - Published < > Embed
News video: Experts estimate more than 1,700 people are infected by China's virus outbreak

Experts estimate more than 1,700 people are infected by China's virus outbreak 01:20

 The coronavirus outbreak in China's city of Wuhan has killed three people and infected more than 200 as of Monday.

