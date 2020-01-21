U.S., U.K. Ratify Treaty Protecting RMS Titanic Wreckage Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Watch VideoOver 100 years after its sinking, the wreckage of the RMS Titanic will be protected under a joint treaty between the U.S. and the U.K.



The British Department of Transport said in a statement Tuesday that new legislation will let the countries protect the wreckage and regulate who visits and whether they can remove

