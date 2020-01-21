Global  

Uzbekistan: Sitting between two chairs and begging for money

PRAVDA Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ()
Uzbekistan has postponed joining the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), but the country needs investment to ease the social burden. Tashkent is waiting for best conditions to be offered, but the choice needs to be done quickly, expert Andrei Grozin believes. Uzbekistan is still watching EAEU Kun.uz, an Uzbek publication, quoted its president, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, who said:     "Know one thing. No one will ever give independence to anyone. Independence is in the hands of the president whom people trust. We will not be a member of this union (EAEU)," the president said at a first meeting of the Senate of the Upper House of the Parliament of new convocation (known as Oliy Majlis - the Supreme Assembly of Uzbekistan).
