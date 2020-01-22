Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Azerbaijan Pays Homage To ‘Black January’ Martyrs – OpEd

Eurasia Review Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
Every year on Jan. 20, Azerbaijanis all over the world commemorate the sacrifices made by Azerbaijani heroes in a tragic event known as “Black January”, which ultimately led to the independence of Azerbaijan from the Soviet Union on Oct. 18, 1991.

Thousands of people in Baku marched to the Alley of Martyrs on Jan. 20 to...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.