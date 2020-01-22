Putin’s 2020 State-Of-The-Nation Address: More Power? – Analysis
Wednesday, 22 January 2020 () Unlike the last two years, Putin’s latest State-of-the-Nation address focussed more on domestic socio-economic issues, in particular the future of the presidential system of government. The absence of criticism of the West signals Russia’s willingness to normalise ties with it.
In Wednesday's state of the nation address, Russian President Putin announced far-reaching constitutional reforms. They could help him remain in power after his... Deutsche Welle Also reported by •News24 •WorldNews •Seattle Times