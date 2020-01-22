Global  

After outbreak in China, US confirms first case of coronavirus

DNA Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
A strain of coronavirus labelled as 2019-nCoV has led to an outbreak of viral pneumonia.
News video: First Case Of Coronavirus Confirmed In U.S.

First Case Of Coronavirus Confirmed In U.S. 02:25

 The first case of coronavirus has been confirmed in the United States. The patient recently returned from China; CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

China says virus has potential to mutate as deaths rise [Video]China says virus has potential to mutate as deaths rise

The death toll from a new flu-like coronavirus in China rose to nine on Wednesday, as health officials warned the virus has the potential to mutate.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:02Published

1st case of Coronavirus reported in the US, Michigan lawmaker writes CDC asking what's next [Video]1st case of Coronavirus reported in the US, Michigan lawmaker writes CDC asking what's next

1st case of Coronavirus reported in the US, Michigan lawmaker writes CDC asking what's next

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 01:46Published


Asian Markets Mostly Higher

Asian stock markets are mostly higher on Wednesday with some of the markets recovering after a weak start amid concerns about the spread of the deadly...
RTTNews

'Sars-family' virus claims second victim in China

The death in the outbreak epicentre of Wuhan comes as Japan confirms its first case of the coronavirus.
BBC News Also reported by •Reuters IndiaReutersNPR

