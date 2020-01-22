Global  

49ers Coach Will Be First Woman, Openly Gay Person To Coach Super Bowl

Newsy Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
49ers Coach Will Be First Woman, Openly Gay Person To Coach Super BowlWatch VideoThe Super Bowl is arguably the biggest night in the professional football world. This year, the Kansas City Chiefs are making their first appearance in the Super Bowl in 50 years. They'll face off against the San Francisco 49ers, whose last Super Bowl appearance was in 2012.

While the game could be historic for a...
News video: 49ers Coach Will Be First Woman, Openly Gay Person To Coach Super Bowl

49ers Coach Will Be First Woman, Openly Gay Person To Coach Super Bowl 01:49

 Katie Sowers, offensive assistant coach of the 49ers, will become the first woman and first openly gay person to coach in a Super Bowl.

San Francisco 49ers make history with first-ever openly gay coach in the Super Bowl

NFL coach Katie Sowers has become the first female and first openly gay coach to reach the Super Bowl after the San Francisco 49ers triumphed over the Green Bay...
Patrick Mahomes helps Chiefs reach Super Bowl for first time in 50 years

The Chiefs are headed to the Super Bowl for the first time since Len Dawson led Kansas City over the Vikings in Super Bowl IV 50 years ago.
