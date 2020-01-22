49ers Coach Will Be First Woman, Openly Gay Person To Coach Super Bowl
Wednesday, 22 January 2020 () Watch VideoThe Super Bowl is arguably the biggest night in the professional football world. This year, the Kansas City Chiefs are making their first appearance in the Super Bowl in 50 years. They'll face off against the San Francisco 49ers, whose last Super Bowl appearance was in 2012.
