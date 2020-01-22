Global  

China says virus cases rise to 440, with nine deaths

Reuters Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
China's National Health Commission said on Wednesday 440 people in 13 Chinese provinces were confirmed to be infected with a new coronavirus as of Tuesday, with nine deaths, and that there was evidence of respiratory transmission from patient to patient.
News video: Novel coronavirus infection just tripled in China

Novel coronavirus infection just tripled in China 01:42

 WUHAN, CHINA — Cases of novel coronavirus infection in China have tripled over the weekend, sparking global concerns about an outbreak. China's state-run Xinhua News reports that there are 218 confirmed cases, mostly in the city of Wuhan. The BBC reports that three have died and nine are in...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Asia steps up defences as China confirms sixth coronavirus death [Video]Asia steps up defences as China confirms sixth coronavirus death

Nations increase fever checks at airports amid fears of a bigger outbreak of the virus that causes pneumonia.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:36Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Pandemic fears grow as China virus toll rises to nine

Authorities in China and beyond stepped up efforts to control an outbreak of a new flu-like coronavirus on Wednesday as the death toll rose to nine with 440...
Reuters India

Coronavirus outbreak in China rises to 440 cases with 9 deaths


Telegraph.co.uk

