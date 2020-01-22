Global  

Lowry painting sells for STG2.6 million.

New Zealand Herald Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
Lowry painting sells for STG2.6 million.A recently discovered painting by British artist LS Lowry has sold for more than STG2.65 million (over $NZ million) after 70 years in the hands of one of the pioneers of DNA research.The Mill, Pendlebury depicts an industrial landscape...
