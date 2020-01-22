Lowry painting sells for STG2.6 million. Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

A recently discovered painting by British artist LS Lowry has sold for more than STG2.65 million (over $NZ million) after 70 years in the hands of one of the pioneers of DNA research.The Mill, Pendlebury depicts an industrial landscape... A recently discovered painting by British artist LS Lowry has sold for more than STG2.65 million (over $NZ million) after 70 years in the hands of one of the pioneers of DNA research.The Mill, Pendlebury depicts an industrial landscape... 👓 View full article

