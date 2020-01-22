Global  

'Nobody likes him' - Hillary Clinton bashes Bernie Sanders

Japan Today Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
Hillary Clinton criticized the campaign of her former Democratic presidential rival Bernie Sanders in a new documentary in which she says he was an ineffective U.S. senator who…
News video: 'Nobody likes him' - Hillary Clinton bashes Bernie Sanders

'Nobody likes him' - Hillary Clinton bashes Bernie Sanders

 Hillary Clinton criticized the campaign of her former Democratic presidential rival Bernie Sanders in a new documentary in which she says he was an ineffective U.S. senator who accomplished little because "nobody liked him." Yahaira Jacquez reports.

‘Nobody Likes Him, Nobody Wants to Work With Him.’ Hillary Clinton Critiques Bernie Sanders in New Documentary


TIME

‘Nobody Likes Him’: Hillary Clinton Lets Loose On Bernie Sanders In New Documentary

'It's all just baloney and I feel so bad that people got sucked into it'
Daily Caller


