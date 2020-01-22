Donald Trump again offers to 'help' resolve Kashmir issue, meets Pak PM Imran Khan in Davos
Wednesday, 22 January 2020 () President Donald Trump has said that the US is watching the developments between India and Pakistan over Kashmir "very closely" and repeated his offer to "help" resolve the longstanding dispute between the two neighbours as he met Prime Minister Imran Khan on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in the Swiss ski...
US PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP IS BACK WITH HIS OLD OFFER...TRUMP HAS ONCE AGAIN OFFERED TO MEDIATE ON THE SENSITIVE KASHMIR ISSUE DESPITE THE FACT THAT INDIA HAS TIME AND AGAIN MAINTAINED THAT IT'S AN INTERNAL MATTER WHICH REQUIRES NO INTERFERENCE AND CN BE RESOLVED BILATERALLY. IN HIS MEETING WITH THE...
U.S. President Donald Trump used his part of his Davos speech to rail against climate activists while pledging to join a multinational tree-planting initiative. In an apparent rebuttal, Greta Thunberg..
Speaking to the media in presence of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, Trump said, "We are talking about Kashmir in relation to what is going on with Pakistan... Zee News Also reported by •IndiaTimes