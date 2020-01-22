Global  

Donald Trump again offers to 'help' resolve Kashmir issue, meets Pak PM Imran Khan in Davos

Mid-Day Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
President Donald Trump has said that the US is watching the developments between India and Pakistan over Kashmir "very closely" and repeated his offer to "help" resolve the longstanding dispute between the two neighbours as he met Prime Minister Imran Khan on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in the Swiss ski...
A 'trillion trees' are not enough: Thunberg vs Trump [Video]A 'trillion trees' are not enough: Thunberg vs Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump used his part of his Davos speech to rail against climate activists while pledging to join a multinational tree-planting initiative. In an apparent rebuttal, Greta Thunberg..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:44Published

Davos 2020: Donald Trump and Greta Thunberg clash on climate at World Economic Forum in Davos [Video]Davos 2020: Donald Trump and Greta Thunberg clash on climate at World Economic Forum in Davos

Teenage activist Greta Thunberg turns to sarcasm to make her point on climate change as her nemesis Donald Trump hits out at the "prophets of doom".View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 01:23Published


Recent related news from verified sources

No mention of Kashmir in US readout of Trump-Khan meet

New York, Jan 22 (IANS) Although US President Donald Trump had said that he is talking with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan about Kashmir, there was no...
Sify

If we can help, we certainly will be helping: US President Donald Trump on Kashmir issue between India, Pakistan

Speaking to the media in presence of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, Trump said, "We are talking about Kashmir in relation to what is going on with Pakistan...
Zee News Also reported by •IndiaTimes

Tweets about this

ahmedpk836

ahmedpk RT @ashoswai: Trump again offers to mediate #Kashmir dispute! https://t.co/AGCAucVCPs via @ndtv 23 minutes ago

akashbonafide

Akash Swami RT @ShubhajitRoy: Trump meets Imran Khan in Davos, offers ‘help’ on Kashmir issue. Once again. I report @IndianExpress https://t.co/skn… 2 hours ago

UrmiSha36062873

Malghalara RT @bakhabarsavera: PM Imran Khan meets US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of WEF, Trump once again offers mediation on #KashmirIss… 2 hours ago

ShaHJeEllanI1

[email protected] [email protected] RT @DunyaNews: Trump underscores relation with Pakistan, again offers mediation on Kashmir issue https://t.co/xLHw4MXonx https://t.co/IgykW… 2 hours ago

Kamalde17935217

Kamaldeep Singh RT @HWNewsEnglish: "We want to talk about, like Afghanistan as there are issues with them too. But, we are on the same page and that is Ind… 2 hours ago

