Trump impeachment: US Senate approves trial rules

Al Jazeera Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
In a party-line vote, Senate approves resolution outlining the rules that will govern Trump's impeachment proceedings.
News video: Senate rejects bid for documents in Trump impeachment trial

Senate rejects bid for documents in Trump impeachment trial 03:17

 The Republican-controlled Senate blocked a Democratic bid to force the White House to produce more documents and evidence on Tuesday, in a sign the third impeachment trial in U.S. history could proceed along lines favorable to President Donald Trump. Chris Dignam has more.

Tempers flare as Senate passes Trump impeachment trial rules proposed by McConnell


Trump's impeachment trial could render verdict on Senate and key players

Specific rules for the trial have yet to be released by Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.A key question is whether and which witnesses will be called.
