Brazil: Prosecutors accuse Glenn Greenwald in hacking case

Al Jazeera Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
News of criminal complaint denounced by journalists and campaigners as attempt to stifle free speech in the country.
Glenn Greenwald Faces 'Cybercrimes' Charges In Brazil [Video]Glenn Greenwald Faces 'Cybercrimes' Charges In Brazil

American journalist Glenn Greenwald is facing “cybercrimes” charges in Brazil.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:33Published


Brazilian prosecutors accuse Glenn Greenwald in hacking case

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazilian prosecutors on Tuesday accused U.S. journalist Glenn Greenwald of involvement in hacking the phones of officials involved in a...
Seattle Times

Brazil charges US journalist Glenn Greenwald

Case against The Intercept founder stirs concern about freedom of press under Bolsonaro
FT.com

MiddleEastTon

Middle-East & Pakistan Times of News Brazil: Prosecutors accuse Glenn Greenwald in hacking case https://t.co/aKUXuV2BpY https://t.co/A6zk1KZ10W 2 minutes ago

MiddleEastTon

Middle-East & Pakistan Times of News Brazil: Prosecutors accuse Glenn Greenwald in hacking case https://t.co/7veDVCrAQO https://t.co/dmKIIet56Y 2 minutes ago

mlnangalama

MarthaLeah Nangalama via @PerilofAfrica Brazil: Prosecutors accuse Glenn Greenwald in hacking case: News of criminal complaint denounced… https://t.co/wJt4iBO8qn 6 minutes ago

PKinbangkok

Piriyathep K RT @APDiploWriter: “#Brazil prosecutors accuse Glenn Greenwald in hacking case” https://t.co/l3bIqrHoH0 14 minutes ago

MiddleEastTon

Middle-East & Pakistan Times of News Brazil: Prosecutors accuse Glenn Greenwald in hacking case https://t.co/PI66Vfu51E https://t.co/9QDi1KHWPL 18 minutes ago

APDiploWriter

Matt Lee “#Brazil prosecutors accuse Glenn Greenwald in hacking case” https://t.co/l3bIqrHoH0 21 minutes ago

NERONECLAVDIVS

Η Νερονή Κλαύδιος Καίσαρ Αύγουστος Brazil: Prosecutors accuse Glenn Greenwald in hacking case @AJENews https://t.co/MRGJ4Bii3C 24 minutes ago

NewsAt20

News RT @ultrascanhumint: Brazil: Prosecutors accuse Glenn Greenwald in hacking case: News of criminal complaint denounced by journalists and ca… 24 minutes ago

