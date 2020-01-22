Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Wuhan coronavirus reaches USA, becomes serious threat to Russia

PRAVDA Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the United States have confirmed the first case of Chinese coronavirus in the US. It goes about the patient, who returned to Washington State from China on January 15. Upon returning from the trip, he turned to doctors who suspected that the person could be infected with the new coronavirus. Further tests confirmed the diagnosis. According to the Washington Post, the person arrived in the USA from China before federal health services started inspecting travelers at three largest US airports. In connection with the identified case of the disease, Central American countries enhance   the epidemiological monitoring of travelers from foreign countries. Sanitary measures are being taken by health ministries of the following countries: Guatemala Panama Costa Rica Nicaragua. Meanwhile, the new type of coronavirus has already killed nine people in China, while 440 cases of the infection have been confirmed, deputy head of the State Committee on Hygiene and Health of the People's Republic of China, Li Bin, stated at a news conference.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: TomoNews US - Published < > Embed
News video: Wuhan suspends public transport amid virus outbreak

Wuhan suspends public transport amid virus outbreak 01:43

 WUHAN, CHINA — Authorities in the Chinese city of Wuhan have shut down public transport to stop the spread of a new strain of coronavirus. All flight and passenger train services in and out of Wuhan have temporarily been stopped as of Thursday, January 23, BBC News reports. Public buses, subways...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Shanghai Disney Resort to Close Due to Coronavirus [Video]Shanghai Disney Resort to Close Due to Coronavirus

Shanghai Disney Resort to Close Due to Coronavirus Disney's theme park will be closed in China over the Lunar New Year. Shanghai Disney Resort made the announcement on Friday "in response to the..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 00:59Published

Hospital with 1,000 beds to be built in six days in Wuhan to tackle deadly coronavirus [Video]Hospital with 1,000 beds to be built in six days in Wuhan to tackle deadly coronavirus

A new hospital with 1,000 beds has started to be built in Wuhan on January 24 to tackle the deadly coronavirus outbreak.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 01:11Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Biotron shares start to run on potential ties to coronavirus

Biotron Ltd (ASX:BIT) until recently, was capturing investors’ attention through its BIT225 drug, which is in mid‑stage clinical development for treatment of...
Proactive Investors


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.