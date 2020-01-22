Wuhan coronavirus reaches USA, becomes serious threat to Russia

Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the United States have confirmed the first case of Chinese coronavirus in the US. It goes about the patient, who returned to Washington State from China on January 15. Upon returning from the trip, he turned to doctors who suspected that the person could be infected with the new coronavirus. Further tests confirmed the diagnosis. According to the Washington Post, the person arrived in the USA from China before federal health services started inspecting travelers at three largest US airports. In connection with the identified case of the disease, Central American countries enhance the epidemiological monitoring of travelers from foreign countries. Sanitary measures are being taken by health ministries of the following countries: Guatemala Panama Costa Rica Nicaragua. Meanwhile, the new type of coronavirus has already killed nine people in China, while 440 cases of the infection have been confirmed, deputy head of the State Committee on Hygiene and Health of the People's Republic of China, Li Bin, stated at a news conference. 👓 View full article

