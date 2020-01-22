Global  

Iraqi president meets Trump in Davos, discuss foreign troops cut: Iraqi statement

Reuters Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
Iraqi President Barham Salih met U.S. President Donald Trump in Davos on Wednesday and discussed reducing foreign troops in the country, a statement from the Iraqi presidency said.
Credit: GeoBeats - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump Reportedly Said About Constitution: 'It's Like A Foreign Language'

Trump Reportedly Said About Constitution: 'It's Like A Foreign Language' 00:45

 President Trump reportedly said the US Constitution is “like a foreign language.”

