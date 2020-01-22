Global  

Air Canada, WestJet remove Boeing 737 Max from operating schedule until June

CTV News Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
Air Canada has removed the Boeing 737 Max from its operating schedule until June 30 following the manufacturer's latest guidance about regulatory approval for the plane to fly again.
Recent related news from verified sources

Air Canada, WestJet scrub Boeing 737 Max from schedules until June

Canada's two biggest airlines pushed back the return of the beleaguered 737 Max after airplane maker Boeing Co. said it did not expect regulators to green-light...
CP24

Air Canada to not fly the MAX until June 30

Air Canada said on Wednesday it has removed Boeing's 737 MAX from its flight schedule until June 30, 2020, a day after the U.S. planemaker warned the grounded...
Reuters


