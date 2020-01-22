Global  

Bank of Canada keeps key interest rate target on hold at 1.75 per cent

CTV News Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
The Bank of Canada is expected to make its latest interest rate announcement this morning and update its economic outlook.
Bank of Canada keeps key interest rate target on hold at 1.75%

The Bank of Canada is keeping its key interest rate target on hold at 1.75 per cent.
CP24 Also reported by •RTTNews

ING: Bank Indonesia To Hold Rate, Retain Accommodative Stance

Bank Indonesia is set to announce its latest interest rate decision on January 23, Thursday. The bank is widely expected to keep its key interest rate unchanged...
RTTNews


BDBdzka

BDbdzka RT @CFRAOttawa: The Bank of Canada has kept its key interest rate on hold for more than a year even as many of its international peers have… 30 minutes ago

SoniaAtRemax

soniamartinho RT @CP24: Bank of Canada keeps key interest rate target on hold at 1.75% https://t.co/6gHtSB5Ch5 https://t.co/PNONd4WIU8 35 minutes ago

darkwingdutch

Dan Bank of Canada keeps key interest rate target on hold at 1.75 per cent https://t.co/rgUTOZUohK 2 hours ago

stevewilsonlive

Steve Wilson RT @Building_mag: The Bank of Canada is keeping its key interest rate target on hold at 1.75 per cent and forecasting a slower-than-expecte… 2 hours ago

WinnipegNews

Winnipeg Free Press Bank of Canada keeps key rate on hold https://t.co/aJJns4a5DG 3 hours ago

660NEWS

660 NEWS Calgary ICYMI: Bank of Canada keeps interest rate on hold, trims growth expectations for 2020 https://t.co/83Q2pO7l55 #yyc… https://t.co/0Aa9U6sVuS 3 hours ago

Building_mag

Building magazine The Bank of Canada is keeping its key interest rate target on hold at 1.75 per cent and forecasting a slower-than-e… https://t.co/WO6VkTyMnH 3 hours ago

TheRealT33Kay

Tyler Kennedy Bank of Canada keeps key interest rate target on hold at 1.75 per cent https://t.co/5gFOMr3GHy 4 hours ago

