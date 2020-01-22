Relief to Indians on card as New Jersey to lower college costs of H1B visa holders’ children

Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ( 5 days ago )

New Jersey governor Phil Murphy on Tuesday signed the legislation 'S2555', allowing New Jersey students, who are the children of H-1B visa holders, to qualify for in-state tuition at public institutions of higher education. A majority of H-1B visa holders are Indians and this legislation comes as a significant relief to them, amidst an environment of stringent immigration laws and scrutiny under the Trump administration. 👓 View full article

