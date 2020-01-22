Relief to Indians on card as New Jersey to lower college costs of H1B visa holders' children
Wednesday, 22 January 2020 () New Jersey governor Phil Murphy on Tuesday signed the legislation 'S2555', allowing New Jersey students, who are the children of H-1B visa holders, to qualify for in-state tuition at public institutions of higher education. A majority of H-1B visa holders are Indians and this legislation comes as a significant relief to them, amidst an environment of stringent immigration laws and scrutiny under the Trump administration.