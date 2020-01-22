Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Relief to Indians on card as New Jersey to lower college costs of H1B visa holders' children

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
New Jersey governor Phil Murphy on Tuesday signed the legislation 'S2555', allowing New Jersey students, who are the children of H-1B visa holders, to qualify for in-state tuition at public institutions of higher education. A majority of H-1B visa holders are Indians and this legislation comes as a significant relief to them, amidst an environment of stringent immigration laws and scrutiny under the Trump administration.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Warden At Lower Manhattan Jail Where Jeffrey Epstein Died Transferred To New Jersey

Warden At Lower Manhattan Jail Where Jeffrey Epstein Died Transferred To New Jersey 00:27

 The warden at the Manhattan jail where Jeffrey Epstein died is being transferred.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Body Found In Bridge Township [Video]Body Found In Bridge Township

Police discovered a body Sunday afternoon in Middlesex County, New Jersey.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:14Published

NJ Troopers To Provide Earthquake Relief In Puerto Rico [Video]NJ Troopers To Provide Earthquake Relief In Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico has been hit with another earthquake, and New Jersey State Troopers are now headed to the island state to help with recovery.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:19Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Relief to Indians on card as New Jersey to lower college costs of H1B visa holders’ children


Indian Express

New Jersey Resources Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend

New Jersey Resources Board of Directors Declares Quarterly DividendWALL, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The board of directors of New Jersey Resources (NYSE: NJR) unanimously declared a quarterly dividend on its common stock of $.3125...
Business Wire


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.