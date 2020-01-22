Global  

News24.com | Trump impeachment trial day three: All the latest updates

Wednesday, 22 January 2020
The Republican-controlled United States Senate is set to hear opening arguments in President Donald Trump's impeachment trial, kicking off up to six days of presentations on the question of whether Trump should be removed from office.
News video: Trump focuses on impeachment, harangues Democrats at Davos

Trump focuses on impeachment, harangues Democrats at Davos 02:36

 US President Trump's impeachment trial overshadows trade at World Economic Forum on last day of his attendance.

Impeachment Trial Continues [Video]Impeachment Trial Continues

Democrats say there is evidence they say shows President Trump should be removed from office, but the president's legal team is eager to push back.

Chris Hayes Shades Sleepy Senators [Video]Chris Hayes Shades Sleepy Senators

The “All In” host called out senators who were dozing off during the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.

Trump impeachment trial day three: All the latest updates

Democrats to make their case against Trump as Republican-controlled Senate kicks off up to 6 days of opening arguments.
Trump impeachment trial Day 2: All the latest updates

Senate trial gets under way in earnest on Tuesday as Democrats, Republicans battle over rules governing the proceedings.
