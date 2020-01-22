Global  

Shooting at Las Vegas Fashion Show mall - injuries reported

New Zealand Herald Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
Shooting at Las Vegas Fashion Show mall - injuries reportedTwo people have been injured in a shooting at a mall on the Las Vegas strip, police have said.Employees of Fashion Show mall told Fox 5 TV news that they were notified of the incident by text, and told to stay in place. The LVMPD...
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published < > Embed
News video: Mall kiosk returns

Mall kiosk returns 01:39

 If you have ever bought anything from a mall kiosk and there was a problem, you might be out of luck if you try to return it. Tricia Kean reporting.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Fisker's SUV Stakes New Claim in Competitive Electric-Vehicle Market [Video]Fisker's SUV Stakes New Claim in Competitive Electric-Vehicle Market

The Fisker Ocean debut at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas earlier this month represented a new opportunity for CEO Henrick Fisker to stake his claim in the electric vehicle industry.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 03:26Published

Police: 3 injured in shooting at Fashion Show mall on Las Vegas Strip [Video]Police: 3 injured in shooting at Fashion Show mall on Las Vegas Strip

Police have confirmed that 3 people have non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting inside Fashion Show mall on the Las Vegas Strip on Tuesday night. Sean DeLancey has the latest.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:12Published


Recent related news from verified sources

WWE superstar Asuka was on the scene for Las Vegas shooting and survived by hiding in a shop

Three people were injured in Las Vegas during a shooting at Fashion Show Mall on Tuesday night. One of the people on the scene and lucky to escape was WWE...
talkSPORT Also reported by •RIA Nov.

XTEK launching three new ballistic products in Las Vegas

XTEK Ltd (ASX:XTE) will launch three new ballistic products at the 3-day SHOT Show® event in Las Vegas this week. The company has kept details on the products...
Proactive Investors Also reported by •RIA Nov.Accesswire

craylucy

クレイ!!! in VEGAS🥦🍛🥄 RT @ethanjsomers: BREAKING: #Shooting reported with multiple casualties in Fashion Show Mall in Las Vegas. GUN VIOLENCE IN 2020: Deaths: 2… 58 seconds ago

bonzoboy

bonzoboy RT @DavidTheNonBot: BREAKING: Police confirm multiple people injured in shooting at Fashion Show mall in Las Vegas. The NRA asked that out… 11 minutes ago

lpyles1

Luke Pyles "Police confirm multiple people injured in shooting at Fashion Show mall in Las Vegas" https://t.co/vEZWLs0enB 23 minutes ago

trae_doby

TERREL DOBY Police confirm multiple people injured in shooting at Fashion Show mall in Las Vegas https://t.co/W8E7Mi8Dq4 30 minutes ago

MERIfcknCEL

MERICEL GALDONES RT @AlylanaC: Shooting here at fashion show mall in Vegas, shooter was right in front of my job! There is blood everywhere.. I have familie… 37 minutes ago

Joedebest

Joedebest Asuka Involved In Las Vegas Shooting Incident At Fashion Show Mall! WWE News https://t.co/athqlFOxY3 #Asuka #WWE… https://t.co/No5PPkKp3y 42 minutes ago

Durango96380362

(((Valerie))) "Police confirm multiple people injured in shooting at Fashion Show mall in Las Vegas" https://t.co/sKuycmv7vK 43 minutes ago

llkaline

Lorie Kaline Thank God we weren't there when this happened?! One of our favorite places to hang out...😰🤯 #FashionShowMall… https://t.co/OgZKJL7gfX 43 minutes ago

