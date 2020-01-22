Shooting at Las Vegas Fashion Show mall - injuries reported
Wednesday, 22 January 2020 () Two people have been injured in a shooting at a mall on the Las Vegas strip, police have said.Employees of Fashion Show mall told Fox 5 TV news that they were notified of the incident by text, and told to stay in place. The LVMPD...
XTEK Ltd (ASX:XTE) will launch three new ballistic products at the 3-day SHOT Show® event in Las Vegas this week. The company has kept details on the products... Proactive Investors Also reported by •RIA Nov. •Accesswire