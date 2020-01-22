Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Carlton Cards, Papyrus stores closing within weeks

CTV News Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
The owner of greeting card retailers including Carlton Cards and Papyrus is closing all of its stores in North America, including 76 Canadian locations.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Thieves draining gift cards bought at La Jolla grocery stores [Video]Thieves draining gift cards bought at La Jolla grocery stores

Thieves draining gift cards bought at La Jolla grocery stores

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 01:50Published

Shoppers head to stores after Christmas for deals, exchanges and to spend gift cards [Video]Shoppers head to stores after Christmas for deals, exchanges and to spend gift cards

You could call it exchange day, gift card day, or discount day. Stores don’t know what to call it, but they know the day after Christmas is a big day for business.

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 01:47Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Greeting card retailers Carlton Cards and Papyrus closing 79 stores in Canada

Greeting card retailers Carlton Cards and Papyrus are closing their doors, including 79 stores in Canada.
CP24

Papyrus closing all greeting card stores

The parent company of American Greetings and Carlton Cards has announced plans to close all 254 of its Papyrus card and stationery stores over the next two...
bizjournals

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.