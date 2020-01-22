Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Indonesia teen has two-hour surgery after being impaled by a needlefish

New Zealand Herald Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
Indonesia teen has two-hour surgery after being impaled by a needlefishWarning: Graphic images. An Indonesian teen is lucky to be alive after being impaled in the neck by a flying needlefish. Muhammad Idul was fishing with his family in the waters off Wakinamboro village on Saturday (local time)...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Geo Beats - Published < > Embed
News video: Needlefish Impales Indonesian Teen Through The Neck

Needlefish Impales Indonesian Teen Through The Neck 00:34

 A needlefish impaled a teen.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.