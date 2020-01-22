Indonesia teen has two-hour surgery after being impaled by a needlefish

Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Warning: Graphic images. An Indonesian teen is lucky to be alive after being impaled in the neck by a flying needlefish. Muhammad Idul was fishing with his family in the waters off Wakinamboro village on Saturday (local time)... Warning: Graphic images. An Indonesian teen is lucky to be alive after being impaled in the neck by a flying needlefish. Muhammad Idul was fishing with his family in the waters off Wakinamboro village on Saturday (local time)... 👓 View full article

