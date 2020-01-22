UK woman believed to be oldest female World War II veteran dead at 108

Anne Robson, who was believed to be the oldest living female World War II veteran, died at 108 in Scotland.



Recent related videos from verified sources North Texas World War II Veteran Turns 100 Mel Grolla was presented an American flag flown over the U.S. Capitol, a Quilt of Valor and a proclamation from the city of Denton honoring him for his service. Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 00:47Published 1 day ago Kansas City Mavericks honoring Military/Veterans this weekend Military Appreciation Weekend kicked off Thursday Credit: KMBC Duration: 00:28Published 1 week ago

Recent related news from verified sources Sophie Yazzie, WWII veteran and Navajo Nation member, dead at 105 Sophie Yazzie, a World War II veteran and member of the Navajo Nation, died on Saturday. She was 105 years old.

azcentral.com 5 days ago



War veteran Norman turns 100 A Second World War veteran from Wolverhampton has celebrated his 100th birthday.

Express and Star 4 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this