Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > UK woman believed to be oldest female World War II veteran dead at 108

UK woman believed to be oldest female World War II veteran dead at 108

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
Anne Robson, who was believed to be the oldest living female World War II veteran, died at 108 in Scotland. 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin - Published < > Embed
News video: World War II ring reunited with owner

World War II ring reunited with owner 02:18

 A local organization has found the owner of a World War II ring.

Recent related videos from verified sources

North Texas World War II Veteran Turns 100 [Video]North Texas World War II Veteran Turns 100

Mel Grolla was presented an American flag flown over the U.S. Capitol, a Quilt of Valor and a proclamation from the city of Denton honoring him for his service.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:47Published

Kansas City Mavericks honoring Military/Veterans this weekend [Video]Kansas City Mavericks honoring Military/Veterans this weekend

Military Appreciation Weekend kicked off Thursday

Credit: KMBC     Duration: 00:28Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Sophie Yazzie, WWII veteran and Navajo Nation member, dead at 105

Sophie Yazzie, a World War II veteran and member of the Navajo Nation, died on Saturday. She was 105 years old.  
azcentral.com

War veteran Norman turns 100

A Second World War veteran from Wolverhampton has celebrated his 100th birthday.
Express and Star

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.