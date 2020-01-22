Global  

Rona Ambrose not running for Conservative leadership

CTV News Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
Former interim Conservative leader Rona Ambrose is not running for the Conservative leadership.
The Conservative Leadership Race Is Set To Launch [Video]The Conservative Leadership Race Is Set To Launch

The search for the next federal Conservative leader has begun and candidates have until Feb. 27 to throw their hats in the race.

Rona Ambrose says she won't run for the Conservative leadership

Former interim Conservative leader Rona Ambrose will not enter the race to succeed Andrew Scheer as the leader of the Conservative Party of Canada. 
CBC.ca

Businessman Bryan Brulotte won't seek Conservative leadership

Businessman Bryan Brulotte will not run in the Conservative leadership race and is advocating for former Conservative cabinet minister Peter MacKay to run...
CBC.ca


