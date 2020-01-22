Global  

Quebec health officials monitoring five people for possible cases of coronavirus

CTV News Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
Six people in Quebec, who had recently travelled in China, have displayed symptoms of a respiratory virus, a spokesperson for the provincial health ministry said on Wednesday.
News video: Health Officials Investigating Suspected Case Of 2019 Novel Coronavirus In Texas

Health Officials Investigating Suspected Case Of 2019 Novel Coronavirus In Texas 00:25

 Officials said the patient that’s being investigated apparently traveled from Wuhan, China, where the illness originated. Katie Johnston reports.

