Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

U.S. Treasury Secretary Warns U.K. Over Digital Tax Plan

Newsy Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
U.S. Treasury Secretary Warns U.K. Over Digital Tax PlanWatch VideoTreasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin warned the United Kingdom could "find themselves faced with President Trump's tariffs" if it moves forward with plans on a digital tax.

The U.K. is currently scheduled to move forward in April with a 2% levy on sales in the U.K. made on search engines, social media platforms and...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: U.S. Treasury Secretary Warns U.K. Over Digital Tax Plan

U.S. Treasury Secretary Warns U.K. Over Digital Tax Plan 01:30

 Secretary Steven Mnuchin cautioned that countries who introduce a digital tax may "find themselves faced with President Trump's tariffs."

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Sajid Javid: UK to press on with digital services tax [Video]Sajid Javid: UK to press on with digital services tax

Chancellor Sajid Javid insisted the UK would press ahead with its digital services tax despite international opposition. Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, he acknowledged that an..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:34Published

Progressive Democrats Propose Tax Package For Education Plan [Video]Progressive Democrats Propose Tax Package For Education Plan

A coalition of unions and progressive Maryland Democrats announced a package of tax measures on Wednesday to raise money for a plan to improve education in the state. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:30Published


Recent related news from verified sources

UK wants 'appropriate global solution' on digital tax - PM's spokesman

Britain wants a global solution on taxing digital firms, and is fully engaged in international discussions to find one, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman...
Reuters India


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.