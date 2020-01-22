Global  

First day of Senate impeachment trial becomes a modest TV hit with 7.5 million watching during prime time

Seattle Times Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
The first day of the Senate trial of President Donald Trump on impeachment charges proved to be a modest hit on television, with an average of 11 million viewers tuning in during the afternoon hours and more than 7.5 million sticking around to watch on cable news during the evening on Tuesday. The marathon procedural […]
Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published < > Embed
News video: Senate Impeachment Trial Will Open With Battle Over The Rules

Senate Impeachment Trial Will Open With Battle Over The Rules 02:25

 Katherine Johnson reports before opening arguments can get underway in the Senate, a battle over the rules of the trial will take place.

Impeachment Trial: Democrats Wrap Up Day 1 Of Making Their Case Against Trump [Video]Impeachment Trial: Democrats Wrap Up Day 1 Of Making Their Case Against Trump

Senators have adjourned for the evening at the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, and Democrats wrapped up day one of making their case against the president; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:55Published

1st Day Of Arguments In Impeachment Trial Of President Trump [Video]1st Day Of Arguments In Impeachment Trial Of President Trump

CBS4's Natalie Brand shares the latest from Capitol Hill.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 03:13Published


CNN Only Fact Checks Republicans On First Day Of Senate Impeachment Trial

'House Democrats did wait before they transmitted the articles of impeachment'
Daily Caller Also reported by •Seattle TimesFOXNews.comCBS NewsThe WrapMediaite

Impeachment trial not ready for broadcast prime time

NEW YORK (AP) — The first night of arguments in favor of President Donald Trump’s impeachment before the U.S. Senate was judged not ready for prime time by...
Seattle Times Also reported by •MediaiteCBS NewsFOXNews.com

